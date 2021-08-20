PAYETTE — Money talks among Payette city officials came to a close Monday evening as the Payette City Council reviewed and approved budget appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
In total, $13,444,120 has been set aside for the new fiscal year.
The council approved appropriations through Ordinance 1495, which entered its second reading during this meeting. The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.
Following is a sample of adjustments made to budget appropriations. City officials had originally planned on $15,662,846.
General Government
• Executive and Legislative: $154,540, up from $138,635
• Administration: $419,842, down from $434,268
• Police: $1,478,630, down from $1,520,117
• Code enforcement: $61,262, down from $62,062
• Fire: $790,359, down from $929,269
Streets: $1,426,876, down from $2,140,210
Recreation: $457,624, down from $460,822
Library: $354,593, down from $367,379
Airport: $124,095, down from $339,970
Capital improvements: $50,000, down from $90,000
Sanitation: $445,140, up from $441,140
Water: $1,959,825, down from $2,367,895
Sewer: $2,642,893, down from $3,300,348
Project reserve: $2,789,789, up from $2,782,889
Liability insurance ($114,143), sidewalk fund ($15,000) and local improvement district ($0) appropriations were unchanged.
A public hearings were held to receive comments on the amended proposal. No comments were received.
The council also adopted Resolution 2021-08, which authorizes the recovery and use of the city’s foregone tax balance, for future years, in the amount of $91,158. As reported previously by the newspaper, several Payette residents living along River Street asked the council to go ahead with collecting foregone monies to resume construction of a new surface on River Street. For 2022, the foregone amount available for use is $12,790 as listed on page 73 of this meeting’s agenda.
The first phase of construction on River Street was completed in 2020. A second phase remains in the planning stages.
Councilor Kathy Patrick motioned to amend the ordinance to reflect the lower appropriations. The roll call vote to approve the ordinance was unanimous 5-0.
Councilor Mike Kee moved to pass the ordinance, seconded by seconded by Councilor Craig Jensen. The roll call vote to approve was unanimous, 5-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.