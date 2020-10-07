BOISE — High school seniors across Idaho are now able to submit their college applications free of charge on Apply Idaho, housed on the Next Steps Idaho website.
Seniors can download their Direct Admissions letter on Next Step Idaho and submit their college applications to as many of Idaho’s public colleges and universities as they choose, and it only takes a few minutes. They can also use Apply Idaho to submit applications to Northwest Nazarene University and the College of Idaho.
Students are also encouraged to begin working on and completing their Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form in order to take advantage of potential federal aid, and financial aid packages available at institutions they are interested in attending. Financial aid resources go fast and students must complete the FAFSA in order to be eligible.
“This year’s high school seniors haven’t had a typical high school experience because of COVID-19, but there are many opportunities waiting for them,” said Byron Yankey, the State Board of Education’s college and career advising program manager. “We are encouraging parents to work with their students to explore various opportunities in career technical education or in four-year bachelor’s level programs, or both and the Next Steps Idaho website has information that will help them chart whichever career path is right for them.”
Later this week, virtual college tours will be added to Next Steps Idaho enabling students to get a sense for what each of Idaho’ s eight public institutions is like and what they offer.
Just last week, nearly 3,700 high school seniors participated in a three-day virtual college fair involving those same institutions along with Brigham Young University-Idaho, the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed October “Next Steps Month” in our state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.