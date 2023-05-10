PAYETTE — What would you do with a used school bus? Examples of reuses shown online at bus.com include charity operations, dining, pop-up shops and tiny homes among many others.
If any of the above sound like a plan in your mind, you have the chance to make it happen, as the Payette School District Board of Trustees is putting one of its old buses up for auction, a diesel model which is numbered 307 in the district’s fleet and deemed surplus. Such action is an annual occurrence for the board, which typically votes to replace one bus each year rather than replacing the entire fleet at larger intervals.
“Each year, when we do get our recommendation for a new bus, we turn one over. That is a state process that we have to go through,” said Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall.
The bus was originally purchased for the district in 2004. Since then, its odometer reading has climbed to more than 180,000 miles according to Board Clerk Barbara Choate.
“There’s a ‘yellow book’ for pricing out a used school bus,” said Choate. “The estimated value of this bus is about $1,500, and that’s stretching it.”
She added that while diesel engines can endure more miles, much of the wear and teat the bus has endured is from stop-and-go use during school days.
Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte made the motion to auction the bus, seconded by Trustee John Thebo. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
The auction will be held online, as stated by Choate in a Tuesday email. It will be advertised in the classified section of the newspaper along with the link to the auction website when it goes live. Bids are open to the public, she wrote.
