PAYETTE — What would you do with a used school bus? Examples of reuses shown online at bus.com include charity operations, dining, pop-up shops and tiny homes among many others.

If any of the above sound like a plan in your mind, you have the chance to make it happen, as the Payette School District Board of Trustees is putting one of its old buses up for auction, a diesel model which is numbered 307 in the district’s fleet and deemed surplus. Such action is an annual occurrence for the board, which typically votes to replace one bus each year rather than replacing the entire fleet at larger intervals.



Tags

Load comments