NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth Senior Center will be holding its 12th annual Chili Feed and BBQ Fundraiser next Saturday afternoon, May 21, featuring live and silent auctions, a pastry auction, and several raffles. Looking to take advantage of having more room for more people, the senior center will be holding the event at the Payette County Fairgrounds for the second time in as many years.
The event will feature homemade chili, cornbread and barbecue, as prepared by Melanie McCollum, senior center kitchen manager, and her staff. Beverages for the event will be provided by The Club in New Plymouth.
Live, silent and pastry auctions will be part of the afternoon festivities. Clark told the newspaper that over $15,000 in auction items had been donated ahead of the event. Auctioneer and New Plymouth native Rodney Elson will reprise his role for the live auction portion of the event.
New for 2022 is live entertainment, with music provided by the Prime Time Swingers.
Activities begin at 4 p.m., with dinner to be served starting at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 7-11 and free for children ages 6 and younger. Proceeds benefit the senior center in many ways; In addition to maintaining the center, funds also help with its Meals on Wheels program by paying for delivery vehicle maintenance, insurance and fuel.
The fairgrounds are at 310 East Blvd.
Advance tickets are available at the senior center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave. For more information, phone the senior center at (208) 278-5320.
