FRUITLAND - The Fruitland City Council continues to await feedback from the applicant requesting annexation of a single family residential property in the south 1300 block of Northwest 24th Street known to the city as the Randall Bishop Estate, and related comprehensive plan amendments remains in limbo with it.
The applicant was not present to answer questions at the Council’s first meeting in February, resulting in a hearing on the request being moved to their second meeting of the month.
At the council’s second meeting, Zoning Administrator Rick Watkins said he has made “ongoing contact” with the applicant and that an application for a subdivision was still missing.
“The Council is waiting to receive a recommendation from the Fruitland Planning & Zoning Commission regarding a subdivision plat,” Watkins wrote in an email to the newspaper. “The subdivision application will be for three lots, two of which are already in the city limits. So far, the application has not been turned in. Since there are infrastructure improvements required in subdivision development, the Council wants to be assured those improvements are outlined in the subdivision application. If they are comfortable the development will be including those improvements they will probably approve the annexation/zoning/comprehensive plan amendment at the same time they approve the preliminary subdivision plat.”
Without sufficient information to make a decision, the Council voted unanimously to table its decision.
