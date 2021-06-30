FRUITLAND — Anne Wickersham has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Fruitland branch located at 909 NW 16th St., Suite B., where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff.    

Wickersham most recently served as a personal banker in Payette and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho. 

Active in the community, Wickersham started the annual Payette Community Baby Shower — now in its seventh year — to support families in the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program.

About Zions Bank

