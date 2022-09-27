BOISE — Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism is accepting grant applications for Public Health AmeriCorps programs. Earlier this year, Public Health AmeriCorps, a $400 million American Rescue Plan partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was launched as a way to recruit, train and develop of a new generation of public health leaders.
The 2023 grant competition focuses on programs addressing community public health needs, including health inequities made worse by the ongoing pandemic. The competition is open to nonprofit, faith-based, tribal and community-based organizations; higher-education institutions; state, local and territorial government entities; and local public health departments. Organizations that have not yet received AmeriCorps funding are encouraged to apply.
“Communities across the nation are still recovering and rebuilding from the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Michael Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “AmeriCorps is recruiting organizations and Americans to serve to rebuild and improve our strained public health systems. We welcome any organization with innovative solutions to apply for Public Health AmeriCorps funding.”
An intent to apply form must be complete by 4 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday Oct. 7. Applicants are required to attend two mandatory training and technical assistance calls:
• Thursday Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. Mountain Time to review the full grant requirements
• Thursday Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time to review Idaho specific requirements.
The application deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 4 p.m. Mountain Time. Successful applicants will be notified in April 2023. Details about the grant criteria and technical assistance opportunities can be found at https://serve.idaho.gov/grantsfunding/.
Learn more about Serve Idaho and AmeriCorps service opportunities at
