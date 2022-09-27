BOISE — Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism is accepting grant applications for Public Health AmeriCorps programs. Earlier this year, Public Health AmeriCorps, a $400 million American Rescue Plan partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was launched as a way to recruit, train and develop of a new generation of public health leaders.

The 2023 grant competition focuses on programs addressing community public health needs, including health inequities made worse by the ongoing pandemic. The competition is open to nonprofit, faith-based, tribal and community-based organizations; higher-education institutions; state, local and territorial government entities; and local public health departments. Organizations that have not yet received AmeriCorps funding are encouraged to apply.



