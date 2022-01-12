PAYETTE — Commission reports read during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 3 included reports by Payette County Ambulance and the Payette Police Department. Following are examples of items reported by the two agencies.
Ambulance
As stated in the report submitted to the council’s Jan. 3 agenda by Ambulance Director Rick Funk, Payette County Ambulance has a new billing department set up through System Design West. Funk stated in the report that he estimates the agency will see around 3,800 calls in 2022, a projected 21% increase over 2021.
“Over the past 10 years we typically have had an increase of right around 5%,” wrote Funk. “The EMS crews have been amazing, they worked through both cycles of the [COVID-19] virus and kept coming back. As a rule of thumb for every 2,000 calls a service has you should have one ambulance. I am estimating that our call volume next year will be above 4,000, so we will be looking at adding a third 24 hour ambulance at that time.”
However, where to store a third ambulance remains a question Funk has yet to find an answer for.
“The third ambulance is a 12-hour truck from noon to midnight. I would like to put that truck up 7 days a week in the near future however our quarters are extremely cramped and we lack storage space for supplies.”
During the meeting, Payette Fire Chief Steve Castenada said he couldn’t answer that question either; He said all the Payette Fire Station’s bays are full.
With that in mind, the ambulance that was ordered last fiscal year is now coming up for production.
“Our new ambulance is on the line being built and the Type II (van style) we have ordered for this year is in pre-build (specs stage) right now.”
But with new ambulance ordering far out of the way, Funk is focused on obtaining supplies. He wrote that the price of medicines, equipment and other essentials have gone up significantly since 2019, and he forecasts such prices will only increase as COVID-19 continues.
Police
During the meeting, Police Chief Gary Marshall stated that a new drug K-9 unit, Mia, was certified in the first week of December, and has already seized $136,000 worth of narcotics, in a sting conducted along with Idaho State Police.
“They asked us to come out … It benefits us, it benefits them, and she’s obviously going to be a great toolbar us,” he said to the council.
According to Marshall, the Fruitland Police Department works with his task force, as it is the only one of tis kind in Payette County. In the two agencies’ combined statistics, he observed 13,528 grams of drugs seized, with a monetary value of over $200,000.
In a Monday email, Marshall said his department has several ways it logs drug seizures and arrests.
“For our drug K9, the handler documents each time his K9 conducts a sniff, what narcotics were found (if any), what the weight was, the type of narcotic and the location it was found,” he wrote. “The drug task force documents all of their activities, to include Confidential Informants used, controlled buys conducted, drugs purchased/seized and any assets seized. All of these drug offenses/incidents are logged into our reporting system (EForce), which separates them out by category i.e. narcotic possession, possession with intent to distribute, trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.”
He adds that this information is relayed to state officials, and that officers on the task force each have specific positions, keep separate logs and report to him each month to keep track of activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.