FRUITLAND — Payette County Ambulance Director Rick Funk presented the Ambulance Department report for April to the Fruitland City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Funk said the month was a “super busy” one and crews were “run ragged out there” and “did a really good job.”
In terms of emergency calls related to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that he noticed a shift.
“It’s funny, they’ve all changed. They’re not so much COVID anymore and we’re starting to see flu again and that kind of stuff, so yeah,” Funk said.
He went on to explain how he expected to see “these things go up and down” as businesses start to open back up again.
