FRUITLAND — Prior to COVID-19, getting away from it all was decidedly much easier than it is today. This is what Payette County Paramedics ambulance director Rick Funk has found since the pandemic began affecting their operations in 2020.
As such, during the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, councilors reviewed Funk’s request cash out his expiring vacation pay from 2020. Funk jokingly apologized for not having one prepared for Huff concurrently.
“Every time I tried to go out of town, with COVID and everything else, I’d just have to come back,” said Funk to the council. “COVID’s picking up again, we’ve got people out.”
Funk shared with the council about having to interrupt taking a graduation trip with his daughter, just 10 minutes into heading out of town. He said he had to cover 54 hours of his employees’ shifts before he could drive his daughter to college.
“This is what I foresee happening until the end of the year, with everything that’s going on. I think we’re getting ready to start into the worst of the year shortly.”
According to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, the maximum annual vacation carryover for city officials is one week. As far as covering such payouts, she noted the city has received $187,000 in emergency funding, specifically for paramedics and their employees.
“If you ever were to pay out your vacation, this would be the year to do it,” said Pearcy. “It was applied to their line items, so they’re way advanced there.”
The agenda specified that requests for Funk and Police Chief J.D. Huff would be considered. Huff plans to submit a request for payout as well, not to exceed 90 hours.
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to approve the request, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The vote to approve was unanimous in favor, 4-0.
