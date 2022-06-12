PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on June 6, the Payette City Council received a change order for an alley sewer replacement project in progress between Main Street and South Ninth Street, running from Second Avenue South to Third Avenue South. The change relates to work required following the replacement of underground pipe, replacing a concrete approach and a sidewalk.
The work is being done by M2 Construction of Ontario. Even though city officials opted to do a pipe bursting to save money versus open trench work, City Engineer Doug Argo observed that things don’t always go to plan.
“We had tried to do the pipe bursting before in the rest of the alley and we got zero bids whatsoever,” Argo told the council. “This one … needed to be done, we couldn’t wait any longer. We put it out for open trench in this one block segment. To do that, the gas line had to be moved. While they were moving the gas line, the contractor came back with the pipe bursting. We didn’t think we were going to have to do any concrete work at all.”
But as it turned out, they did; After initial work was done, holes created were patched with asphalt. Only then did Argo realize that the city’s policy requires such be filled with concrete and as such his team had to go back and redo the patches.
“Not good on my part, I should have caught that,” Argo admitted.
According to a change order document for the project, as it appears in the meeting’s agenda, the work was originally bid at $26,000. However, it states, “The work was removed from the project when the open trench was changed to pipe bursting, but the concrete work should have remained.”
As such, the price for the concrete work has increased to $31,500. The original price of the contract for this project was $158,607.
However, with cost savings applied from a previous change order, it now stands at $124,622 and upon acceptance by the council has a substantial completion target of 60 days, final payment being due at 85 days.
Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to accept the change order, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. A roll call vote was unanimous, 6-0.
