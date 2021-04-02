CALDWELL — Effective immediately, any Idaho residents 16 years and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in the six counties served by Southwest District Health.
Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those ages 16 and 17. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are both authorized for use in those 18-years and older.
The decision to expand access across the six-county region was based on the input provided by vaccine partners.
Making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
An updated list of enrolled vaccine providers may be found on the SWDH website. The list is updated frequently as more providers are enrolled and begin receiving vaccine allocations or other changes.
Residents are encouraged to use the State’s vaccine pre-registration tool at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. The pre-registration tool allows Idahoans to be added to a list. That list is used by enrolled vaccine providers to directly connect with those currently eligible for vaccine.
If you need assistance by phone to navigate the State’s pre-registration tool or navigate the SWDH Enrolled Vaccine Provider list, or if you do not have internet access, call the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center at (208) 455-5411. The Call Center is available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (MST) except for observed holidays.
Information Resources
• Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center: (208) 455-5411 available Monday-Friday (except observed holidays) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• COVID-19 Vaccine Webpage: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/#Vaccine
• Region 3 Enrolled Vaccine Provider List: https://phd3.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/COVID-19-Vaccine-Location-R3-List-0329021-Eng-Span-locations.pdf.
• Information for Business Webpage: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-group-2-3-resources-for-businesses/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.