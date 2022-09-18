PAYETTE — In recent months, Payette Airport Commission chairman Frazer Peterson has been consulting with the Payette City Council about not only strengthening his ranks with additional members, but making it easier for people to sign on. As he has explained, the present rules were making it hard to find people who were ready, willing and able.
That is because under Payette Municipal Code 2.78.020, the commission has only been allowed five members, four of which had to live within the city’s impact area and the fifth within rural Payette County.
“That seriously limits the number of people that can be on there,” said Peterson during the council’s July 18 meeting. “We want them to have some type of aviation background.”
Since then, the council has booked changes to the commission’s flight plan in the form of Ordinance 1512. It amends code to increase the commission’s ranks to seven members, while striking the residency rule altogether.
Previously, two members would be appointed for 1-year terms, two for 2-year terms and the last one for a 3-year term. The ordinance changes code to reflect the additional members, with three now being appointed for a year and a further three for two years as the seventh gets a three-year term.
“Are you happy, Frazer?” Councilor Ray Wickersham joked.
Peterson replied with a warmhearted, “I appreciate all your effort.”
Despite these changes, members of Friends of the Payette Airport organization remain ineligible to join the commission, upon the advice of City Attorney Dan Chadwick, Councilor Bobbie Black and Mayor Craig Jensen pointed out. Peterson expressed dissatisfaction with this point, noting the ordinance.
“That’s where your strength is going to come from,” said Peterson. “The people that spend all own time, money and effort out there are those same five guys, and gal, that do everything. Those are who we’re going to draw from.”
He noted that finding volunteers in general remains “hard to come by,” and said he has spoken to lawyers whose advice goes against Chadwick’s.
“I still appreciate everything you’ve done,” he told the council. “We just want this thing to keep moving forward. It’s just that the ones that are leaders in the aviation community are obviously going to be on both of those committees, if they can.”
Despite this sticking point, Black moved to approve the ordinance for takeoff, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
Commission members will be reappointed during the next council meeting.
