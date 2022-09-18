PAYETTE — In recent months, Payette Airport Commission chairman Frazer Peterson has been consulting with the Payette City Council about not only strengthening his ranks with additional members, but making it easier for people to sign on. As he has explained, the present rules were making it hard to find people who were ready, willing and able.

That is because under Payette Municipal Code 2.78.020, the commission has only been allowed five members, four of which had to live within the city’s impact area and the fifth within rural Payette County.



Load comments