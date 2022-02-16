PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Feb. 7, the Payette City Council approved two ordinances relating to city business. One ordinance centers around the elimination of an alternative member position on the Payette Airport Commission, while the other maintains city officials’ recent practice of suspending the collection of developer impact fees on houses constructed within the city.
Airport commission
Ordinance No. 1503 modifies Payette Municipal Code 2.78.020, striking the position of alternate Airport Commission member from Section A, which focuses on the commission’s composition. The other requirements, that the commission be made up of five members including one with aviation experience and a pilot’s license or other aeronautical rating, remain intact.
The alternate member would substitute for other members in the event of an absence and have voting powers as a result.
“They really want somebody that’s familiar with the airport that’s a pilot and has some tie to the airport. The problem is, there isn’t always” someone within the city limits meeting this qualification who is willing to serve this capacity, said Councilor Ray Wickersham.
To get around this limitation, Section B states that one member of the commission may be a resident within the Payette impact area and one within rural Payette County, “as long as there is an agreement in place between the city of Payette and Payette County for fiscal contributions to the Payette municipal airport.”
“Most of those guys out there that aren’t within the city limits are very passionate about the airport,” Wickersham added.
As noted by City Treasurer Mary Cordova, the alternate position was created specifically for the late David Koeppen. Koeppen died in a plane crash in September 2019, as previously reported in the newspaper.
“He was putting so much time energy and money into our airport,” she explained. “It’s not necessarily needed now, we do have a lot of passionate people at the airport that can attend the meetings, so we rarely have the need for an alternate.”
Wickersham moved to approve the elimination of the alternate post on its first reading, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried unanimously, 6-0.
Developer impact fees
As the council has done in years past, it approved a new one-year suspension of the collection of developer impact fees through ordinance 1504. It amends Payette Municipal Code 17.80.001 to state that the chapter is of no force or effect for one year retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022.
“During the period of suspension, a study shall be conducted of the city’s capital improvement plan and impact fee ordinance,” the ordinance reads, in part. “Suspension shall extend to all building permit applications received prior to January 1, 2016, in which impact fees have not yet been collected.”
Mayor Craig Jensen noted that officials from the city of Fruitland, Payette County, the Payette County Ambulance District and a local fire district have hired an ordinance writer to create impact fee programs.
“The reason that we suspended [our fee ordinance after 2016] is we’re the only ones that had one,” said Jensen. “We weren’t getting any growth at the time, because we were not competitive in regards to cost.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez expressed to the council his dislike for impact fees of this nature.
“Payette County has a really good impact fee, it’s called [Transfers of Development Rights],’ said Lopez. “We’re not allowing everything to come in that has wanted to come in, and if we continue to grow smartly, staff doing the work that staff does I don’t think we need to bring back impact fees. I would rather get rid of them altogether, but I’m ok with just putting a moratorium [on this].”
Councilor Mike Kee expressed that he wants to verify the relevance of studies done when the developer impact fee was first put into effect. Councilor Lori Steiniker expressed that the council needs to re-evaluate its recent practice of suspending the fee, stating that needs for street improvements and new water wells remain unmet.
City Treasurer noted that for the fee to once again be relevant, the council needs a capital improvement plan to tie the fee into.
“The capital improvement plan for police and fire is outdated,” said Cordova, noting the developer impact fee used to support those departments. “If we were to update those today, we would probably want to adjust those two [department budgets].”
City attorney Dan Chadwick further noted that Idaho Code 67-82 prohibits the city from using developer impact fees for general street repairs, but can be used to improve roads as growth warrants such.
Lopez moved to approve the ordinance, seconded by Wickersham. The motion carried unanimously, 6-0.
