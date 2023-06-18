BOISE- Full-time workers in Idaho need to earn $21.53 per hour to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent. This is Idaho’s 2023 “Housing Wage,” according to a report published today by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Idaho Asset Building Network.

Released annually, the Out of Reach report calls attention to the gap between wages and incomes. The report’s “Housing Wage” is an estimate of the hourly wage full-time workers must earn to afford a rental home at fair market rent without spending more than 30% of their incomes.



Tags

Load comments