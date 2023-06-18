BOISE- Full-time workers in Idaho need to earn $21.53 per hour to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent. This is Idaho’s 2023 “Housing Wage,” according to a report published today by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Idaho Asset Building Network.
Released annually, the Out of Reach report calls attention to the gap between wages and incomes. The report’s “Housing Wage” is an estimate of the hourly wage full-time workers must earn to afford a rental home at fair market rent without spending more than 30% of their incomes.
“A home is considered affordable when families spend no more than one third of their household income on rent and utilities. When families spend more than 30% of their income on rent, they are unable to afford the necessities they need to ensure their household has access to important medical visits and medications, nutritious food, quality daycare, and other necessities.” said Angelica Moran, policy specialist with the Idaho Asset Building Network. “Ensuring every Idahoan has access to an affordable home is key to ensuring our families, neighbors, and communities are healthy and thriving.”
While the Housing Wage varies by county, renters with low wages from across the state struggle to afford their home. In both Ada and Canyon counties, the housing wage is $25.19, while the average renter wage is $21.66 and $16.20, respectively. Rural counties such as Boise, Owyhee, and Blaine also have housing wages above $25.19 an hour.
“We know that housing costs across the state are adding significant financial pressure on Idaho families,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “As we work to interrupt the cycle of food insecurity, this report reminds us how interconnected the basic needs of housing and food are for Idaho families.”
In no state, even those where the minimum wage has been set above the federal standard, can a minimum-wage renter working a 40-hour work week afford a modest two-bedroom rental unit at the fair market rent. Working at the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour in Idaho, a wage earner must have three full-time jobs or work 119 hours per week to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment and have 2.4 full-time jobs or work 95 hours per week to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
The pandemic has taught us many things. Among them is just how vulnerable many people are—how fragile their relationship with stable housing is,” said Denise Caruzzi, former President of the Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition. “It has also taught us where the most effective safety nets are—and that KEEPING families housed is much more effective, with lower costs and better outcomes, than the cycle of crisis and rehousing.”
Idaho renters were facing a housing crisis prior to the pandemic, with rents increasing much more quickly than wages, federal assistance programs remaining underfunded and the lack of state programs that assist renters. With the arrival of the pandemic, widespread job and wage losses followed by skyrocketing rents exacerbated the situation, putting additional pressures on renters throughout the state. Though rent inflation has moderated in most markets and is now at pre-pandemic or even lower levels, rents remain too high for low-wage workers and other low-income renters. At the same time, pandemic-era benefit programs like emergency rental assistance (ERA) are ending. In consequence, the lowest-income renters are facing high rents without the support of those safety net programs that kept them stably housed during the pandemic, with the result that eviction filings are returning to or surpassing pre-pandemic levels in some communities.
Congress can ease high rent prices for Idahoans by supporting long-term housing solutions such as: increasing funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program to ensure all eligible families have access to assistance, increasing investments into the national Housing Trust Fund to build more affordable homes, and the creation of a permanent Emergency Rental Assistance Fund to provide financial assistance and housing stability services to families facing unexpected emergency expenses.
The Idaho Asset Building Network is a movement-oriented group of practitioners, advocates, policymakers and others statewide working to expand the reach and deepen the impact of asset-based strategies. The Network is guided by a group on the front lines of service delivery, coalition building and policy advocacy.
