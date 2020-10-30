CALDWELL – Daily incidence rates continue to edge up across the majority of the district. Based on data available for October 11 - 24, 2020, Adams County was moved from the gray to the yellow alert level. No other changes were made to the health alert levels. The information used to in determining county health alert levels is listed below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County is to remain in the red health alert level, due to a high COVID-19 daily incidence rate, as well as a very high positivity rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 3.43 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing. Only 43.40% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which in decreasing and points to sustained community spread. SWDH epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, households, and as a result of community events. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 16.00%, which is increasing and is very high. Payette County has made progress in controlling COVID-19 within their community, but we would like to see a much lower positivity rate before movement between levels. One Payette County school is seeing a cluster outbreak with transmission occurring within schools.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Orange
Washington County will remain in the orange health alert level, due to a high daily incidence rate and a high positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 2.81 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is increasing. The positivity rate for Washington County is 11.46%, which is increasing and much higher than we would like to see. Only 48.65% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread. Multiple Washington County schools are currently seeing sporadic, imported cases with no evidence of transmission occurring within schools.
WEEKLY CASES BY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff where investigations began between October 18- 24.
• Payette County: Payette School District - 0 staff, 2 students
• Washington County: Weiser School District - 0 staff, 1 student
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
As of Oct. 29:
• Payette County - 7 quarantined, 8 in isolation
• Washington County - 23 quarantined, 6 in isolation
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. You may visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (208) 455-5411.
