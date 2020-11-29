CALDWELL – Daily incidence rates continue to increase across the majority of the district. Based on data available for Nov. 8-21, Adams County has moved to the yellow health alert level.
The remaining counties remain at the red health alert level. Following is the information used in determining county health alert levels.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an increasing COVID-19 daily incidence rate, as well as a high positivity rate.
Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 6.86 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is increasing. Only 67.65% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread.
SWDH epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 21.96%, which is very high and shows that COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than our data shows. Many Payette County schools are seeing sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with one school reporting a cluster outbreak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Washington County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an increasing daily incidence rate and positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 9.14 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is increasing.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 27.39%, which is continuing to increase. 68.18% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is decreasing and points to sustained community spread. SWDH epidemiologists are seeing transmission occurring from social gatherings and spread throughout households. Multiple Washington County schools are seeing sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no transmission occurring within the schools.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff where investigations began between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.
Payette County
• Payette School District : 0 staff, 1 student
Washington County
• Weiser School District: 0 staff, 2 students
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County: 76 in quarantine, 2 in isolation
• Washington County: 13 in quarantine, 7 in isolation
A total of 563 students and staff are in quarantine throughout region 3, 98 are in isolation.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (208) 455-5411.
