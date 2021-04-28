PAYETTE — ”A Box of Chocolates” is the theme of the next Treasure Valley Connection Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, May 4 at the Hideaway Grill at 1630 3rd Avenue South in Payette.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meal is served as the program begins at 6:00 Cost for the event is $12 and all area women are invited. Door prizes, fun, inspiration and friendships are on hand as well as special music presented by Julie Dorman, Payette.
The information guest is Patrick Nauman from Weiser Classic Candy & Deli who will be bringing chocolates to share. Nauman will give an update on his popular business and what makes him keep making chocolates.
Guest speaker is Candy Troutman, Boise, who will share her life experiences telling that you never know what you’re going to get in life … kind of like reaching into a box of assorted chocolates!
Reservations are recommended by calling or texting Wanda at (208) 739-5030 by Monday, May 3. Ladies Night Out meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Hideaway Grill and is part of a worldwide organization, Stonecroft Ministries, offering special events monthly.
Coming June 1st is a special program to honor military present and past. For more information on either event, call or text the above number.
