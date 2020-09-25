FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on Sept. 14, the Fruitland City Council heard from city resident Maren Jenks who, accompanied by her two young sons, made a presentation to the council to consider the addition of a skate park in the city.
Mayor Brian Howell explained to Jenks that she would need to contact City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy to have this discussion item added to the agenda for the next meeting.
The agenda for the upcoming meeting on Monday reads that the first action item listed following citizens requests is “proposed skate park.”
Getting further information about Jenks’ proposal making it onto the agenda, Pearcy was asked if this was a discussion item about the possibility of having a skate park in the city.
“Yes, this will be a discussion item to see how and if the Council would like to move forward with the idea,” wrote Pearcy in an email received on Wednesday.
