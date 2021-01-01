PAYETTE COUNTY — Since October, the newspaper has covered the story of Bella, the potbellied pig whose family moved to Payette for a fresh start. In September, her owner Jessica Deck and her family were notified by Payette Code Enforcement that the pig is not allowed to be kept in the city per codes which were enacted in 2017 and 2018.
Since then, the family has been contending with city officials to amend city code to allow Bella to live with them. On Dec. 17, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to take no action on the family’s request.
To understand how neighboring jurisdictions feel about this topic, the newspaper reached out to Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins. According to him, the grass is greener on their side of the fence thanks to Fruitland City Code 5-2-3.
“In Fruitland you can keep any domestic animal as long as it is not raised for commercial purposes,” said Watkins in a Dec. 28 email. “However, if not maintaining that animal(s) appropriately results in neighborhood complaints, i.e. noise, odors, flies, running at large, etc., those complaints trigger the Nuisance Codes which may result in the removal of the animal(s).”
Watkins said Fruitland used to have similar prohibitions to Payette’s. But that changed because of kids.
“FFA kids in school were at a bit of a disadvantage if they lived in town because they couldn’t raise an animal for a project. These codes helped to allow the student to raise their animal. And, of course, if complaints were received, the kid probably wasn’t going to get a good grade on that project anyway.”
In a Dec. 30 email, Deck added that she supports Fruitland’s approach to the matter.
“I respectfully honor the city of Fruitland’s wishes and thats how it should be,” wrote Deck. “I wish the city of Payette would take into consideration the love a mini pig can provide to a family, they are no different than a dog.”
Deck said she has spoken to several lawyers as they plan to take legal action against the city for their handling of her request to amend city code.
“It definitely hit us wrong when we moved here and was attacked by code enforcement and the rest of these professionals who laughed at us and can’t even consider or side with us,” she wrote.
As far as Watkins has been able to observe, the benefits of letting what would usually be farm animals be kept as pets have outweighed the risks.
“Over the years I have heard it really helped the FFA and 4H kids to be able to raise an animal (from cows to rabbits). I can honestly say in my 45+ years with the City of Fruitland, we have only needed to address a handful of these types of complaints,” he said.
A request for comment to Payette city officials was unreturned as of press time.
