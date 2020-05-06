PAYETTE COUNTY - With the Payette County Clerk’s office having reprinted and resent ballots for the May 19 Primary Election, the newspaper reached out to County Clerk Betty Dressen on April 29 to find out how much the reprint would cost.
Ballots for the election had to be reprinted and resent after it was discovered the first batch was sent out with a spelling error — On the ballots, the last name of incumbent State Representative Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, was spelled incorrectly.
Via email, Dressen said that the reprinted ballots would cost the county a total of $3,174. She said this cost would be paid for under election costs, which automatically factors in postage.
