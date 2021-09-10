BOISE – To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Idaho veterans’ organization Mission43 will host the 6th annual Miles of Remembrance event from 3 p.m - 7 p.m., Saturday, September 11 at the Eagle Sports Complex in Eagle, Idaho.
An expected turnout of nearly 1,000 people will run, walk or ruck a challenging 5K course to honor the spirit of service and sacrifice and create opportunities to discuss complicated subjects like 9/11, terrorism and war. Past attendees include friends and family members of Idahoans whose lives were lost during the 9/11 attacks.
“The 9/11 Miles of Remembrance event is a conversation starter, whether that conversation is between parents and their children or between total strangers,” said Mission43 engagement director Dan Nelson. “By sharing the memories of that day and learning about its events and the subsequent Global War on Terror, we keep September 11, 2001, from becoming a blurb in a history book.”
Inspired by the 9/11 Memorial Foundation, Mission43 developed adult and youth audio guides recapping the events of 9/11. While the adult guide provides a moment-by-moment recap through first-hand accounts, the youth guide, written and narrated by 11-year-old Idahoan Reagan Madden, gives children a relatable voice to help them understand what the past means for them and their future.
In addition to audio guides, Nelson and members of Mission43 host education sessions for local schools to raise awareness and answer questions about 9/11 and the Global War on Terror.
“Terrorism and war are tough subjects for some people to broach, but without the effort and courage to confront these things, there is an increasing disconnect between the public and public servants,” Nelson said. “Idaho is a community that has the capacity to honor service and sacrifice, but it takes consistent effort to effectively do so. Service is meant to be commended, and the burden of sacrifice is meant to be shared.”
Veterans, actively serving military members, first responders, community members and
their friends and families are invited to join Mission43 for the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance event. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3C2VVBL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.