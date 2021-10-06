BOISE – Idaho mayors are ready to get moving this month and earn money for their community in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active. This year’s challenge attracted 81 mayors, who can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts.
Mayors have two options this year:
• Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during October to earn $500 for their community
• Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during October to earn $1,000 for their community
“We are grateful that so many of our mayors are making time to do what’s good for their own health as well as benefitting their communities,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “These mayors are setting a great example about the importance of being active. Walking is one of the easiest and best things people can do for their health.”
Since the Mayor’s Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $206,000 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.