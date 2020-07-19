BOISE — The extra $600 per week currently provided to Idaho unemployment insurance claimants through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPCU) program ends July 25.
Under federal guidelines, the week ending July 25 is the final claim week for the FPUC program, however eligible claimants who are waiting on back pay will receive those payments after that date.
Other unemployment programs under the CARES Act will continue. Details on those programs and their deadlines can be found at labor.idaho.gov/Covid19.
Many organizations across the state offer assistance to people in need, especially during this time of uncertainty, including rental assistance, food and shelter; medical, dental and mental health care; child care and more. Details and links to these programs can be found at labor.idaho.gov/gethelp.
Job openings can be found on IdahoWorks.gov and Labor workforce consultants are available by appointment to assist with job search and training opportunities. Find contact information at https://www.labor.idaho.gov/dnn/Local-Office-Directory.
