PAYETTE – Longtime Independent-Enterprise reader may well be aware of the long list of water and sewer line projects Payette city officials continue to work down. One more of those projects closer to being officially in the can, as crews from Warrington Construction of Ontario work to finish a water line replacement project along Fifth Avenue North.
“The Contractor has completed the water line and it is in service,” according to a March 23 technical memorandum to the Payette City Council from City Engineer Doug Argo. “However, the final completion of the work includes paving and concrete work, which has not yet been completed. This work should be finished by mid-April.”
With this in mind, the council considered a payment application from Warrington during its regular meeting on April 3. This time around, Warrington sought to be paid $134,353.
The contract price according to page 16 of the meeting’s agenda is $160,377. It was originally $149,677 prior to seeing increases through change orders.
Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to approve the payment to Warrington, seconded by Councilor Daniel Lopez. The motion carried with. a roll call vote of 5-0.
Also in the meeting agenda was a change order request for the same project, seeking $8,400 to cover the cost of adding a pedestrian ramp, and making repairs to affected curb, sprinkler systems and a dilapidated catch basin.
Councilor Mike Kee moved to approve the change order, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 4-1, with Lopez voting against.
In other city matters, the council approved bills and payables for the two weeks prior in the amount of $314,467.
