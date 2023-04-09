PAYETTE – Longtime Independent-Enterprise reader may well be aware of the long list of water and sewer line projects Payette city officials continue to work down. One more of those projects closer to being officially in the can, as crews from Warrington Construction of Ontario work to finish a water line replacement project along Fifth Avenue North.

“The Contractor has completed the water line and it is in service,” according to a March 23 technical memorandum to the Payette City Council from City Engineer Doug Argo. “However, the final completion of the work includes paving and concrete work, which has not yet been completed. This work should be finished by mid-April.”



Tags

Load comments