PAYETTE - On March 27, at about 06:09 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on State Highway 52 at milepost 5, east of Payette.

According to a news release, George Volmer, 41, of Payette, was driving eastbound on State Highway 52 in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

Police say he drove off the right shoulder and rolled the vehicle; he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. Volmer was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was pronounced dead. 

Idaho State Police in the news release issued a cautionary reminder to motorists to wear their seatbelt as they are out driving.

