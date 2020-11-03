BOISE — Idaho State Police Troopers say Halloween weekend is known as one of the busiest weekends of the year for impaired drivers, and 2020 was no different.
State Troopers partnered with DUI teams from Boise, Meridian, and Nampa Police to provide extra patrols focused on removing impaired drivers from the roadways this Halloween weekend.
“It was a very busy weekend,” said Sgt. Curt Sproat.
For the four agencies involved from Ada and Canyon Counties, Friday night, October 30 through early Sunday, November 1:
• 31 DUI arrests;
• 7 Minor in consumption citations;
• 1 Resisting & obstructing charge;
• 1 Felony eluding charge;
• 5 Misdemeanor drug charges;
• 2 arrests for outstanding warrants.
Troopers estimate the number of DUI arrests this Friday and Saturday night is between two and three times a typical weekend.
Still, troopers say they spoke with a number of drivers who were sober and acting as a designated driver. Those drivers received a special gift.
“When we found a designated driver, we were happy to hand out candy and say ‘thank you’ to them. 31 DUI arrests in two days are way too many, but it was nice to see a good number of sober drivers as well,” said Sgt. Sproat.
Troopers would also like to thank the Eggers-Zavala family who joined the patrol briefing Friday night representing Mothers Against Drunk Driving. They shared with officers the lasting tragedy an impaired driver inflicted on their family and thanked all those on patrol for their lifesaving efforts.
“We can’t know what we may have prevented. We do know impaired driving poses a serious danger to everyone on the road, and we believe more people are safe and sound today for the efforts of the Troopers and Officers this weekend,” said Sgt. Sproat.
The Idaho State Police did not respond to any fatal vehicle crashes this weekend in Ada or Canyon Counties. According to national statistics, during Halloween nights from 2013 - 2017, 42% of those killed were in traffic crashes that involved at least one drunk driver.
Funding for extra traffic safety patrols is provided by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
