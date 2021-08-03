BOISE – The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation held the 30th Annual Bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing on July 30th at Powderhaus Brewing in Garden City and, Mr. Jacob Konrath out of Wyoming is the lucky recipient of a hunt of a lifetime. Two alternates were also drawn in case Mr. Konrath is unable to make the hunt. The tag was drawn by Legendary Idaho Outfitter and Author, Stan Potts.
The lottery for this bighorn sheep tag has raised nearly 1.8 million dollars for wild sheep in Idaho over the past 30 years. This year the 5th consecutive year the lottery has raised a record amount, with $189,047.25 raised this year and more than $174,000 going back to Idaho Fish and Game for bighorn sheep conservation. Konrath was one of over 1,600 people from 48 states and Canada who bought anywhere from one to several hundred chances, supporting the efforts of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and Fish and Game to “keep sheep on the mountain.”
The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to enhance wild sheep populations in Idaho, and with partners in adjacent states, for public enjoyment, education, and fair chase hunting; to promote professional wildlife management; and protect sportsmen’s rights. The Idaho Wild Sheep was founded in 1982 by two dozen concerned sportsmen who wanted to put more bighorns on Idaho’s mountains. From that core group, many of which are still very active, the organization has grown to a thriving group with over 650 committed members.
For more information please contact the Idaho WSF office at (208) 345-6171 or visit their website at www.idahowildsheep.org.
