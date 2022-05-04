Purchase Access

By Corey Evan

Independent-Enterprise

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As Project Dove’s Purple Ribbon campaign enters its second year, Executive Director Terry Basford has announced that the charity will be holding its second annual “Drive Out Domestic Violence” car show in Ontario on May 21.

In an email to the newspaper on April 28, Basford emphasized the role that the ribbon campaign plays in helping domestic violence victims. “The first step away is the most difficult, terrifying and the most dangerous,” wrote Basford. “Project DOVE developed the Purple Ribbon Partner Project to help provide a safe place for the victim to take that first step.”

The campaign’s partners help victims by providing a safe meeting place while they call the Project DOVE 24-hour crisis line to request an advocate. Partners receive a window sticker, which identifies their business as a safe place.

“Anyone fleeing an unsafe situation would simply enter the location and tell any staff member that they are “looking for purple ribbons.”

The victim would be shown to a place to wait in private, and the partner would call our crisis line, identify themselves and tell us they have a Purple Ribbon. We would then send an advocate to pick them up and transport them to a location where they can receive help.

There is no cost to be a Purple Ribbon Partner.”

The car show will be at the Plaza Inn from noon to 3 p.m., rain or shine, with registration opening at 11 a.m. Basford says there are no age requirements for a car to be entered in the show, and the first 50 entries will receive dash plaques to display on their vehicles.

To learn more about the car show or the campaign, call Basford at (208) 739-1223 or the Project DOVE office at (541) 889-6316.



