BOISE — More than $22 million in federal funding is now available from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Public Transportation office for rural transit service providers in Idaho. Grant applications will be accepted Sept. 1 - Oct. 31.
Local government authorities, public agencies, private nonprofit organizations, and public transportation operators who receive funding indirectly through an eligible recipient are all encouraged to apply.
The office receives a federal appropriation from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to award to transit providers every two years. This congressional award funding is available for operating and capital projects to support rural public transportation needs and services in 2022 - 2024. In a largely rural state, there are public transportation services in 43 of the 44 counties.
Grants are available through the following four funding programs:
• FTA 5310: Enhanced Mobility of Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities
• FTA 5311: Rural Formula
• FTA 5339: Bus and Bus Facilities
• Vehicle Investment Program
Applications can be found at itd.idaho.gov/pt under the “Application” tab, or by clicking the “Apply for Funds” button below. Each grant program has its own set of requirements.
For more information, contact ITD Rural Grants Officer Taylor Bothke at (208) 334-8822 or email PTOps@itd.idaho.gov.
