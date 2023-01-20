PAYETTE COUNTY — The first two weeks of the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session may evoke the phrase “all quiet on the western front” in some readers’ minds. The Independent-Enterprise, however, is tracking those bills which have come forward which may be of interest to our readers.
Following are examples of bills which have come forward as of Thursday afternoon.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 1: This State Affairs Committee bill outlines updated post-election audit requirements for the state of Idaho, including provisions mandating a hand count of ballots subject to any such audit. This bill would amend Idaho Code 34-1203A if enacted.
It passed the House of Representatives Thursday with a vote of 69-0-1, with Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, voting in favor.
• House Bill 2: Also from State Affairs, the No Funds for Abortion Act would provide means of withholding sales and use tax monies from local government entities which fail to investigate or enforce the state’s criminal abortion statutes.
“This legislation amends the No Public Funds for Abortion Act. Technical corrections are made along with clarifications,” according to its statement of purpose.
The bill has been filed for a third reading as of Thursday.
• House Bill 10: From the Transportation and Defense Committee, this housekeeping bill would repeal an “obsolete” provision in Idaho Code Title 40 relating to the American Trucking Association Settlement Fund.
“The section established the American Trucking Association Settlement Fund back in 2000. The fund has since been closed and is no longer in use,” according to its statement.
Its first reading was conducted Thursday.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1003: If passed, this State Affairs Committee bill would amend Idaho C0de 67-2802A to provide “that a bidder, offeror, contractor, or subcontractor shall not be required to provide access to a multiple occupancy restroom, multiple occupancy shower facility, or multiple occupancy changing room on any basis other than biological sex.”
The bill is reported printed as of Tuesday.
• Senate Bill 1004: Intended to “enhance Idaho’s Castle Doctrine and Stand Your Ground laws,” this State Affairs bill protects individuals who merely threaten use of force in a situation requiring lawful self-defense, or find themselves actually having to use it. In certain prosecutions, these individuals could recover legal costs.
