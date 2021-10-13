BOISE — The Idaho Republican Party is currently seeking interns for our State Party Headquarters in Downtown Boise. Working with the Idaho Republican Party is a great opportunity for students to become engaged in Idaho politics and gain hands-on experience working on the frontlines of political campaigns.
In addition, interns will have an opportunity to gain experience with public relations, digital communications, graphic design, political data analysis, campaign finance, fundraising, special event planning, and campaign support for local, state, and federal candidates and Party organizations. Interning with the Idaho GOP will provide students with unrivaled political experience and networking opportunities. Intern responsibilities will be tailored to the intern’s interests.
Internships are unpaid positions; however, students may receive college credit for their work, if permitted by their college.
How to Apply:
Applications are now being accepted for the Fall 2021 & Spring 2022 Semesters. If you would like to apply, go to IDGOP.org/intern and apply today!
Deadlines:
Applications for the Fall 2021 Internship program are due Oct. 22. Applications for the Spring 2022 Internship program are due Jan. 14.
We do encourage submissions by the deadlines, but considerations for internships will be made at any point throughout the year.
For more information about the internship program, contact Jacob Miller at the Idaho Republican Party by emailing Jacob@IDGOP.org or by calling (208) 343-6405.
