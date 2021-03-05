IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power, is pleased to announce a program intended to help communities celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and foster a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the Green Industry. This year, 40 Arbor Day grants will be awarded to Idaho communities in the amount of $300 each for “Planting Idaho.”
Funding for this program is provided by the contribution of Idaho utilities that have a large interest in healthy urban forests and having the right tree planted in the right place.
This year grants of $300 each will be available for communities to purchase trees, shrubs and related materials for their Arbor Day celebration.
For the 19th consecutive year, Avista, Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power, in partnership with Department of Lands, have donated funds to support this program. The funds are a part of the Idaho Community Forestry Trust Account supported in part through the contributions of these utilities.
All Idaho communities are encouraged to participate in the “Planting Idaho” program. Applications will be sent to communities throughout Idaho and a lottery style drawing will be used to determine who receives the grants.
Information on the grant program has been mailed to communities in Idaho and isalso available at the association’s webpage, www.inlagrow.org, by clicking on “Planting Idaho.”
Application deadline is March 26. Successful grant applicants will be notified the week of March 29.
Idaho joins most other states in celebrating Arbor Day on Friday, April 30. However, trees and planting conditions don’t honor calendars – communities may choose to celebrate Arbor Day on a different date.
For further information, contact Ann Bates at (208) 681-4769.
