BOISE — Students at 123 schools across Idaho will receive free fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming school year thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This helps ensure that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.
“Children love the wide variety of tasty fruits and veggies, including items seldom seen in Idaho grocery stores,” Ybarra said. “It is an effective, fun way to increase healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout our state.”
Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022, and all grants are contingent on the availability of USDA funds. Schools are reimbursed for providing the fresh fruits and vegetables to all students within the school day, at a different time than the school meal programs operate.
Parma School District has one campus receiving grant money:
