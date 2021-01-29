PAYETTE COUNTY — With the third week of the 2021 Idaho Legislative session completed, state legislators have many more items on their plates going into week number four. A total of 106 items were on the docket as of Thursday, addressing a variety of issues ranging from public health to hunting.
Following is a sample of legislation introduced since Jan. 20.
House of Representatives
• The Resources and Conservation Committee introduced House Bill 9 on Jan. 20, which would transition hunting framework for sage-grouse hunting from a sport permit-based model to a tag-based model to improve sustainability of hunting.
• House Bill 16, the State Disaster Preparedness Act, would prohibit the governor from altering, adjusting or suspending any provision of Idaho Code. It was introduced by the State Affairs Committee and is presently under consideration to hold its place for a third reading as of Thursday.
• House Bill 26, from the Judiciary, Rules and Administration committee, was introduced Jan. 22 to update laws on the apprehension, release and detention of juvenile offenders and remove reference to ‘habitual status’ offenders. As of Thursday, it was on its third reading.
• House Bill 38, introduced Monday by the Health and Welfare Committee, would provide for doctors to prescribe some pharmaceuticals via telehealth as long as such complies with federal law.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1009, introduced Jan. 20 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, would clarify under Idaho Code to clarify that the state fire marshal and their deputies are counted as firefighters under the state’s Public Employee Retirement System and worker’s compensation guidelines.
• Ever had a bad dentist experience? Under Senate Bill 1012 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, dentists would not have means to limit your right to complain about them to the Board of Dentistry, according to its statement. This was introduced Jan. 20 and is filed for a second reading.
• For those working for minimum wage, Senate Bill 1028 aims to bring a raise not seen since 2009. Introduced Jan. 22 by Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, the state minimum would rise to $10 per hour starting July 1, $12.50 effective July 1, 2022 and $15 effective July 1, 2023. For those earning tips, the minimum tipped wage would go up to $5 per hour starting this July 1, $6.25 on July 1, 2022 and $$7.50 on July 1, 2023. It also aims to eliminate a lower training wage for teenagers and let counties set higher minimums.
• Senate Bill 1030, introduced Jan. 22 by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, is aimed at making freedom from discrimination because of sexual orientation or gender identity a civil right in Idaho. It has been reported to the State Affairs Committee.
Following are examples of bills passed this week.
• House Concurrent Resolution 2, which would render Gov. Brad Little’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people null and void, passed the House 55-15 on its third reading Monday and has been received for consideration by the Senate.
• House Bill 11, which appropriates and moves $34,300 from the General Fund to the Hazardous Substance Emergency Response for fiscal year 2021, passed the House 69-1 on Monday. It has been sent to the Senate, where its Finance Committee has recommended it do pass. As of Wednesday, it has been filed for a second reading.
• Regarding property taxes, House Bill 15 out of the Revenue and Taxation Committee would remove an obsolete reference to the ‘widow’s exemption’ in Idaho Code 50-1008. The exemption was replaced by the property tax relief ‘circuit breaker’ in 1972. It passed 67-0-3 Wednesday to be sent to the Senate.
Regarding the resolution, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said the resolution is about making COVID-19 rules make sense.
“We need to allow parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends attend games to support the kids,” said Kerby. “From what I’ve heard, COVID spread among the kids doesn’t seem to be much of an issue. People can go to Albertson’s, Walmart, etc., kids can go to school all day, all week, and it is impossible for me understand why the same rules wouldn’t be applied to game attendance.”
