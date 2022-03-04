PAYETTE COUNTY — Week eight of the 2022 Idaho Legislative session got started Monday with over 460 pieces of legislation introduced to date. The latest additions to this year’s list include updates to fish and game rules, free speech laws, and Supreme Court justices’ pay. There is also a joint memorial condemning the actions of Russia against Ukraine.
Following are examples of bills and resolutions introduced in the week leading up to March 1.
House of Representatives
• Moving quickly through the House and to the Senate is House Bill 672, sponsored by Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Mike Moyle, R-Star. It seeks to amend Idaho Code 36-1401 to go easier on certain violators of Idaho’s fishing laws, providing in some instances that violations be counted as infractions instead of misdemeanors.
Having passed the House with a vote of 66-0-4 on Feb. 28, it is reported received by the Senate for a first reading as of March 1.
• House Bill 675 seeks to amend the state’s existing ban on female genital mutilation to include puberty, blockers, cross sex hormones and gender change surgeries to kids experiencing gender dysphoria.
“Like [female genital mutilation], these medical interventions are almost always irreversible; some render the patient sterile, while others unnecessarily mutilate healthy body organs,” its statement of purpose reads, in part.
Introduced Feb. 23 by the State Affairs Committee, it was reported printed as of Feb. 24
• Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, sponsors House Bill 676. It is aimed at protecting Idahoans’ Second Amendment rights as they pertain to carrying firearms in public areas “by ensuring Idaho’s local governments do not limit an individual’s ability to carry a firearm in public for self-defense on public property when such public property has been rented, leased, or permitted to a private entity for short durations for special events.”
However, it does not affect long-term leases or uses of public property by private entities, or federal property.
Introduced Feb. 23 by the State Affairs Committee, it was reported printed as of Feb. 24
• As education remains a hot-button topic nationwide, the Education Committee is aiming to protect college students’ free speech through House Bill 684. It aims to protect First Amendment rights by ensuring free speech by students is not abridged by administration, and that policies regarding free speech are readily made public.
Introduced Feb. 27, it was reported printed as of Monday.
• House Joint Memorial 6, by the Ways and Means Committee, seeks to show support for the people of Ukraine, amid attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February.
“The purpose of this memorial is to commend the courage and resolve shown by the Ukrainian people during the illegal invasion of their country by the Russian Federation, and to urge the United States and the Governor of the State of Idaho to enact appropriate sanctions against the Russian Federation to deter and bring an end to this unjustified violence,” its statement reads.
The memorial was introduced on March 1.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1343 by the State Affairs Committee amends Senate Bill 1309 from earlier in this session, to revise provisions for attorney’s fees and to remove a provision regarding affirmative defense, among others.
“This trailer legislation amends the civil causes of action created by Senate Bill 1309 (2022) so that courts may award attorney’s fees and costs to prevailing defendants who complied with the law. It also removes the subsection relating to affirmative defenses so that lawsuits filed under the civil causes of action would instead proceed with normal burdens of proof,” according to its statement.
Introduced Feb. 23, it was reported printed Feb. 24
• Following an era which saw visitors kept at bay from health care facilities thanks to COVID-19, Senate Bill 1353 seeks to ensure that residents in health care facilities aren’t kept away from essential caregivers.
“This bill would ensure that patients of hospitals, nursing facilities, group homes, and other similar health care facilities have the right to be visited by one essential caregiver of their choosing or the person holding their designated medical power of attorney. The caregiver must follow safety and other protocols imposed by the facility.”
Introduced by State Affairs on Feb. 28, it was referred to the Health & Welfare Committee March 1.
• If passed, Senate Bill 1360 would provide a 4.1% pay increase to each Idaho Supreme Court justice. This would equal an annual salary of $166,972, according to its statement. Its fiscal note indicates a cost to the general fund of $1,430,738.
Introduced by the Judiciary and Rules Committee on Feb. 28, it was reported printed March 1.
