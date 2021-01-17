Meetings to be held at Riders Clubhouse

PAYETTE — Even as Idaho Gov. Brad Little continues to plead with Idaho residents to choose to wear a mask in public spaces to continue minimizing the spread of COVID-19, there remain individuals looking to fight back against wearing these. One such resident is T.K. Agin of Payette, who is gearing up to launch a ‘no-mask league’ in the city on Jan. 25.
“You can’t protect everyone all the time,” said Agin in a phone interview with the newspaper on Wednesday. “You’ve got to live your life. You can’t always wear a mask.”
Agin cited historic examples of how similar efforts were waged against mask requirements issued during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
“The only way they got rid of it was to start a no-mask league,” said Agin. “This mask thing that they’re pulling on us is going to last forever, unless someone stands up to them and says ‘enough.’”
Agin is a long-term physical therapy patient, following a debilitating car accident she experienced in 1997. She cited her mother and caregiver, Jodi, as a source of information in her anti-masking efforts.
“My mom and a couple other board members from our riding club” are T.K.’s main sources of information.
Jodi is helping T.K. establish the league, using word-of-mouth to advertise at this time.
Noteworthy is that most medical experts agree wearing a mask is presently the most effective means of preventing the spread of COVID-19, until vaccination becomes widely available to the general public.
“Actually that’s false,” said T.K. regarding that statement. “A lot of medical people and doctors say that wearing masks cause problems, because they obstruct your breathing and the oxygen flow.”
T.K. stated that even with masks on, they need to be changed twice an hour to avoid rebreathing bacteria.
Her bottom line, however, is that she views mask requirements and advisories as oppressive.
“Masks just make [the] situation a whole lot worse,” said T.K. “It doesn’t work, all it is is a way to muzzle us.”
For individuals interested in learning more about the ‘No-mask league,’ T.K. can be reached at at (208) 369-7396. The first meeting of the league is at the Payette Valley Riders Clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette, on Mon. Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
