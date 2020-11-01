WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As Idaho slips back into stage three of its COVID-19 reopening plan, the number of long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks of the virus continues to increase. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted that as the number of outbreaks climbs, the number of facilities statewide that have successfully resolved their outbreaks is dropping.
As of Friday Oct. 30, the department reported a total of 3,815 cases from 229 outbreaks. This reflects 23 new outbreaks and 526 additional COVID-19 cases since the department’s Oct. 23 report. While 105 of the facilities had resolved their outbreaks by the previous report, that number has since shrunk to 97. The report stated that 2,620 associated with 132 facilities presently have active cases.
A total of 309 deaths associated with 74 facilities have been reported. There are “just over 400” such facilities in Idaho, according to the department.
Following is the latest available data for facilities in Payette and Washington counties, which are affected by the virus.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 15 cases
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 6 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare - 1 case
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
According to the department, an outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days have passed without any new cases being associated with the facility involved.
Four facilities have experienced deaths as of Oct. 23, which is unchanged since Oct. 23.
As of press time, Payette County has 1,001 confirmed cased of COVID-19, while Washington County has 426.
The latest report can be found at https://bit.ly/34GliLx.
