FRUITLAND — Dream Flights is coming to Idaho to take local veterans on a flight in an open cockpit bi-plane to honor them for their service to their country. Local Fruitland veteran is one of the 15 to be apart of the experience.

Fifteen veterans from the Cottages Assisted Living and Memory care and the community will fly above Emmett in a Boeing Stearman on Thursday and Friday. The Boeing Stearman is a plane used to train pilots in the 1930s and 1940s.



