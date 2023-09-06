FRUITLAND — Dream Flights is coming to Idaho to take local veterans on a flight in an open cockpit bi-plane to honor them for their service to their country. Local Fruitland veteran is one of the 15 to be apart of the experience.
Fifteen veterans from the Cottages Assisted Living and Memory care and the community will fly above Emmett in a Boeing Stearman on Thursday and Friday. The Boeing Stearman is a plane used to train pilots in the 1930s and 1940s.
Local veteran Joseph Katancik is going to be apart of the flights this coming weekend in honor of his service.
Katancik was enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps starting Oct. 12 1946. He served 6 years going to foreign locations overseas until he was discharged on Feb. 2 1953. Katancik was awarded the Occupation of Japan Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.
Then on July 12 1957, he re-enlisted into the Air Force where he served 10 years up until he was discharged on July 11 1963. During his time in the Air Force, he was awarded the Air and Space Longevity Service Award with three Bronze Oak Leaf clusters and a good Conduct Medal with three Bronze Loops.
Katancik served an overall total of 16 years. He now lives in Fruitland with his wife Midge, of 54 years. Katancik still serves his time to the board of the First Baptist Church in Payette, he is the Chaplin of the VFW 9046 in New Plymouth, he is also a member of the DAV Chapter 23 for Payette County along with he is a member of the American Legion Post 33 in Payette.
Flights will start at 9 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. or until all the veterans have flown.
For the past two years, Dream Flights has partnered with The Cottages to trade to Idaho to honor veterans with a flight. Some of the veterans that have been apart of the program truly was their last hurrah!
The Cottages Senior Living started the Never too Old to Dream Program to honor our residents wishes. The program believes that no matter how one is, you can do fun and amazing things. The program has taken seniors zip-lining, on a date to a formal restaurant-in a limousine with the program’s CEO, to an Elton John concert, ridden their Blessing Bike to “run” one last lap with high school track athletes, celebrated a 45th wedding anniversary with a limousine ride, pictures at the Boise Depot and a special dinner at Anthony’s, and most recently the veterans have flown as part of Dream Flights.
Dream Flights is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime: a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane. Learn more online at dreamflights.org.
