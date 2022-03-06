Purchase Access

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little kicked off “Operation Esto Perpetua” on Thursday. It is a new strategy mentioned in his Jan. 10 State of the State address that will serve to combat Idaho’s growing drug threat.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the loose border with Mexico. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho,” Little said in a news release.

He said the increasing availability of drugs – high supply, low price, and totally unpredictable potency – along with the impact on Idaho communities from abuse and crime related to drug abuse, present continuing threats to the health and safety of Idahoans.

Operation Esto Perpetua includes both a Law Enforcement Panel and a Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl. Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, will serve on that panel along with other.. The Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl will meet regularly throughout the state over the next couple of months. They will hear from local law enforcement and members of the public about their loved ones’ experiences with fentanyl and meth. The Citizens Action Group will take input and comments from the public at each stop.

“I encourage Idahoans to participate in the regional meetings coming up over the next two months and share their personal experiences with the Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl. We need to hear from Idahoans about the impacts of fentanyl and meth in the lives of their loved ones,” Little said.

To reinforce Idaho’s commitment to this effort, Governor Little is seeking $250,000 to carry out the objectives of Operation Esto Perpetua.

More information about Operation Esto Perpetua and upcoming meetings is available at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-esto-perpetua/.

