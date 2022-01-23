PAYETTE — With 2021 behind them, the Payette Public Library is reading ahead into the future and continuing to prepare for it. That is what the Payette Library Board reported to the Payette City Council during its regular Meeting on Jan. 17, at least.
In its Fiscal Year 2020-21 annual report, board Trustees Claire Ames, Mike Campbell, Terrie McKay and Lyna Wilkins reported on the library’s growth. This also included the return of in-person programming to the library.
Following are examples of high points highlighted by the board.
• In 2021, library staff rolled out technology improvements obtained through an Apple Technology Grant. According to Campbell, this work helps support Boise State University Community Impact Program students as they learn coding.
• Library staff began offering a delivery service for homebound patrons in 2021.
“We were interested in reaching those in our community who cannot reach the Library during our opening hours,” the report read, in part.
While there has been some use of the program, library officials are working with the public relations officer at the Idaho Commission for Libraries to relaunch the program and expand awareness of its availability.
• With the return of in-person events came the introduction of the library’s Music and Movement program.
“While it has still been variable in out attendance numbers, new initiatives such as the Take & Make kits have seen significant interest,” the report read. “We continue to develop new opportunities for education and entertainment to the community and we are currently back to all but one of our pre-pandemic normally scheduled programs.”
The board reports program attendance totaling 14,791 for 2021, while 4,023 take and make kits were handed out. There were 236 individual programs on the library’s schedule, with average attendance of 62 people per program.
• Improvements to the building itself include ongoing replacement of fluorescent lighting with LED lighting as financial resources allow, wireless printing, and a new coin-operation device for its copy machine. Other improvements, including a new book drop and new outdoor furniture, are set to be installed in the spring according to the board’s report.
• Partnerships through the Idaho Department of Labor, the College of Western Idaho and the Boise State University Community Impact program continue. A partnership with the Small Business Development Council is “coming soon”, according to the report.
“The Community Impact Program … continues to be a very bright spot in the community, and we’re very happy to provide space and resources to them,” said Ames.
• Presently, library staff report a total of 2,706 active library cards, 2,291 of which are held by Payette residents while 415 of them are held by non-residents, such as those living in Fruitland. While this represents a net loss of two cards over 2020, active cards issued to non-residents increased by a total of 21 cards.
• The library’s print collection has increased to 41,658 items, up 966 items from 2020; its e-book collection has doubled from 15,789 in 2020 to 30,995 in 2021. In total, the library now holds a collection of 90,022 items.
The report states that 1,635 items were added, while 206 were taken out of circulation.
• The library saw 28,228 patrons in fiscal year 2020/21. There were 3,529 individual sessions on public computers, 92,652 item checkouts and 15,575 wireless internet logons.
• The library received a total of $60,833 in monetary and in-kind grants. These included $16,740 in federal E-Rate funds, $1,860 in state broadband reimbursement, $8,800 through the American Rescue Plan Act and a $1,500 STEM Action Center Rural Expansion grant, to name a few.
• As listed in the report, members saved $710,595 by borrowing circulated items from the library, as was reported last year by Library Director Clay Ritter and reported by the newspaper.
According to the report, library staff continue to receive phone calls asking if the library is open yet. Presently, library hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the library website.
