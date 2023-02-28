PAYETTE COUNTY — Seven weeks have passed since the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session began. In that time, 352 bills have come forward in the Statehouse — many small-seeming, with a few controversial ones mixed in.
Following are examples of progress made on noteworthy bills being considered in both the House of Representatives and the Senate as of Feb. 24.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 1: This State Affairs Committee bill amends Idaho Code 34-1203A, “ensuring that post-election audits of paper ballots are conducted using a hand count of those paper ballots” according to its statement of purpose.
It passed the House with a 69-0-1 vote on Jan. 19, and the Senate by a vote of 34-0-1 on Feb. 15. It was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on Feb. 23.
• House Bill 71: From the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, the “Vulnerable Child Protective Act” would amend Idaho Code 18-1506B, which presently bans female genital mutilation.
The act would add inclusions of “puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries when administered to children struggling with gender dysphoria,” according to its statement of purpose.
First introduced on Feb. 2, it passed the House with a vote of 58-12 on Feb. 14. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, voted in favor.
It was Filed for a first reading in the Senate on Feb. 15.
• House Bill 92: This Education Committee bill would create a new segment of Idaho Code, Section 33-1614, to require high school students to take a financial literacy course.
“The class should teach students the basics of real-world personal finance and how to make sound financial decisions in their everyday lives,” its statement reads.
First introduced Feb. 6 and passing the House with a 67-0-3 vote, it has been filed for a second reading with a do-pass recommendation as of Feb. 24.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1024: From the Judiciary and Rules Committee, this bill is aimed at amending language in Idaho Code 20-1016 to provide the Commission of Pardons and Parole a means of commuting death penalty or life imprisonment sentences by first making recommendations to the Governor.
“This change is directly related to concerns in the concurring opinion about the Commission’s authority in statute being limited by current language in Idaho Code. There would be no functional change to the Commission or Governor’s processes as a result of this change,” per its statement.
It made its first appearance in the Senate Jan. 26, before passing on Feb. 8 with a 35-0 vote. It was filed in the House for a second reading on Feb. 24, with a do-pass recommendation.
• Senate Bill 1028: From the Health and Welfare Committee, this bill aims to makes changes to Title 39 Health and Safety, Chapter 53 of the Adult Abuse, Neglect, and Exploitation Act to“revise provisions regarding reports and investigations of maltreatment of vulnerable adults.”
“Updates to the chapter are reflective and align with changes the Commission is making to the corresponding rule chapter 15.01.02 as part of the Zero-Based Rules Executive Order,” per its statement.
Introduced Jan. 27, it passed the Senate 29-6 on Feb. 21. It was filed for a first reading in the House on Feb. 22.
• Senate Bill 1054: This Commerce and Human Resources Committee bill seeks to amend Idaho Code 59-1356 to allow for certain participants in the state retirement system to be reemployed in some circumstances.
“In 2022, the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI) brought forward reemployment legislation stating first responders may be rehired after their retirement with a clear separation in employment from their department. However, the legislation required first responders to retire prior to January 1, 2022, and did not require a PERSI contribution from the employer or employee.”
The law’s sunset clause would be set to 2027, define bonafide separation of employment as 30 days, take out a retired by date and require public safety officers to contribute to PERSI.
It was introduced Feb. 8 and endorsed with a Senate vote of 31-2-2, and was filed for a first reading in the House on Feb. 24.
Less active bills
Noteworthy is that many bills, despite standing for issues many Idahoans identify with, get left in the dust. Following are examples of such.
• House Bill 48: Presently under Idaho Code 44-1502, individual jurisdictions in Idaho are not allowed to set their own minimum wages despite the state’s minimum remaining at $7.25 per hour — the federal minimum — since 2009.
“This legislation would repeal the prohibition on political subdivisions adopting a higher minimum wage than the statewide minimum wage,” according to its statement.
This Local Government Committee bill was given a first reading Jan. 27, but no further action has been taken since Jan. 30.
• Senate Bill 1081: Undocumented Idahoans seeking driving privileges may be keeping an eye on this State Affairs bill, which would amend Idaho Code 49-303 and 49-306 to provide restricted driver licenses.
“Revenue of $867,847 is expected in year one, and thereafter is projected to gradually decline until flattening in year 8 at $291,675 per year,” its fiscal note states. “Costs of program administration are estimated at $92,000 for startup costs and $296,778 for program operation, and thereafter program costs are projected to gradually decline until flattening in year 8 at $254,890 per year.”
Its first reading was Feb. 10. A public hearing is slated for 1:30 p.m. today in Room WW53 at the Idaho statehouse. It will be held by the Senate Transportation Committee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.