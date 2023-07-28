Jiffy Lube shop

The Fruitland Jiffy Lube shop, as pictured Monday evening. Owners Scott and Phillip Dechambeau have made plans to expand the facility at its existing location to accommodate light mechanical repairs, with the Fruitland City Council signing off on a needed zone change for the project during its regular meeting Monday.

 Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Following a public hearing during the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, the council approved a zone change request by the ownership of Jiffy Lube’s Fruitland shop to add facilities for light mechanical work behind its existing buildings. The shop, located at 903 N.W. 16th St., is owned locally by Scott and Phillip Dechambeau.

The property in question, which is immediately behind the existing Jiffy Lube buildings on Northwest 16th Street, was originally zoned as general commercial. To proceed with plans, the owners requested that it be rezoned for light industrial use.



