The Fruitland Jiffy Lube shop, as pictured Monday evening. Owners Scott and Phillip Dechambeau have made plans to expand the facility at its existing location to accommodate light mechanical repairs, with the Fruitland City Council signing off on a needed zone change for the project during its regular meeting Monday.
FRUITLAND — Following a public hearing during the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, the council approved a zone change request by the ownership of Jiffy Lube’s Fruitland shop to add facilities for light mechanical work behind its existing buildings. The shop, located at 903 N.W. 16th St., is owned locally by Scott and Phillip Dechambeau.
The property in question, which is immediately behind the existing Jiffy Lube buildings on Northwest 16th Street, was originally zoned as general commercial. To proceed with plans, the owners requested that it be rezoned for light industrial use.
“We’re just asking for the city council to allow us … to do additional building in back, behind on the vacant property,” said Scott Dechambeau. “The Jiffy Lube will stay where it is, it’s just an additional building.”
No public testimony, written or verbal, was received during this meeting. The zone change was placed on the meeting’s agenda in the form of Ordinance 701, officially recognizing the zone change in the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to adopt the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Kari Peterson. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 3-0.
A comment request to Scott and Phillip Dechambeau is pending as of press time.
The Fruitland Jiffy Lube has been in business at its present location for 24 years. According to its website, Jiffy Lube has more than 2,000 franchisee-owned service centers in the U.S.
Noteworthy is that the city is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan, with its last such update taking place in 2013.
