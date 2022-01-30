FRUITLAND — With COVID-19 still on the public’s mind, health insurance remains a hot button topic along with it as illustrated at the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 24. During this meeting, Amy Manning, executive director of the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority, known as III-A, reviewed the authority’s membership numbers and financial condition.
Following are examples of membership data provided to the council by Manning, as obtained by the newspaper.
• The authority presently serves 4,810 members across 83 agencies, with an agency growth rate of 19%. It has an agency retention rate of 100%, according to the report.
• The authority has total liabilities and a net position of $7.753 million.
* Members made 1,436 Telehealth calls in 2020, while 782 members participated in wellness screenings. These screenings helped detect two early-stage cancers, according to the report.
• Two nurse practitioners run the authority’s telehealth line, which is available 24 hours a day.
• In 2020, the authority’s spending on screenings and wellness reimbursements totaled $260,341.
• Incurred but not paid reserves totaled $1.628 million. The authority has invested in 30 certificates of deposit, with interest rates ranging from 0.4% to 3%.
• The report cites that authority members saw an increase in renewal rates of just 1% for 2020-21, against an average of 6.6% for Idahoans with plans outside of the authority.
• The authority reports a total budget of $23,788,044 for 2020-21, up from $19,089,306 for 2019-20.
• The authority paid out 13 member claims with individual totals over $100,000, and has two more high claims pending with individual totals over $200,000. These high claims total $2,820,037.
• COVID-19 spending as of the 2020-21 report totals $1,593,185. The authority received $782,500 in CARES Act funding to partially offsetting this spending.
The authority contracts with Blue Cross of Idaho to serve as its third-party administrator. It has utilized ProAct as its pharmacy benefit manager since 2018.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Manning said the authority has been able to expand its offerings to its individual members including the addition of an infusion benefit program. To help members with acute disorders.
A second is a maternity benefit program the authority has observed a difference in costs incurred based on which hospital expectant mothers choose to welcome their children to the world.
“We ran a test claim through each; We found that there’s a savings to the trust for babies that are born at Saint Alphonsus versus St. Lukes. It’s more expensive for [members] to have babies at St. Luke’s.”
Manning said the authority offers a $1,500 incentive check to mothers who choose Saint Alphonsus. She notes the trust has saved $44,000 through the incentive.
According to Manning, 2021 turned out better than officials had expected. However, there are signs of a rough year ahead, cost wise.
“We are self-funded; We have to pay the claims as they come in. We always hope to have good news for you when we get the renewal, but you need to be appropriately funded to cover the rise in the costs,” said Manning. “We’ve continued to have high claims, high testing costs, high claimants … We just received another $25,000 claim; We have a two-year-old who just got out of the [intensive care unit] with COVID.”
She said COVID costs have exceeded $2 million since her report was printed.
Manning advises all member agencies’ officials to budget for rate increases between 8% and 10%., and that the authority expects to experience one year of higher-than-normal costs out of every three to five years. She said the authority is seeking another cost reimbursement through the Idaho Legislature, to help offset high claims experienced this year.
The cities of New Plymouth and Payette are also III-A member agencies.
Learn more about The Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority’s at iii-a.org.
