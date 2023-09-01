WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A handful of local schools are among 139 schools across Idaho where students will enjoy a wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year with state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Local schools getting funding include:
FRUITLAND: Fruitland Elementary School, $40,575;
PAYETTE: Payette Primary School, $31,875, and Westside Elementary School, $15,000;
WEISER: Park Intermediate School, $16,950, and Pioneer Primary School, $31,275.
Other nearby schools receiving funding include two in Parma. Those are Maxine Johnson Elementary, which will get $28,875, and West Wing, which is getting $11,700.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides participating elementary schools with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day. Students are encouraged to explore healthy food options and to take steps towards making fresh fruits and vegetables a regular part of their daily food choices.
Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.
Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, and all grant awards are contingent on available USDA funds.
