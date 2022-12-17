Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little joins in on TikTok ban

A person can still find information about state of Idaho agencies on TikTok, such as this shown in this screenshot of a post from bigcraftymama, but it won’t be from the official agencies themselves. Use of the social media app has been banned on state-issued devices and networks per an executive order issued by Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday.
PAYETTE — The same day a branch of Congress passed a bi-partisan bill to ban TikTok over national security measures, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued Executive Order No. 2022-06. It bans the social media app on state-issued devices and networks. As with those in the U.S. Senate who just passed the bill, Little cited the Chinese government as the specific threat. The app is owned by ByteDance, a private company based in Beijing.
Little’s news release notes how some U.S. government agencies already have prohibited the app, and urges Congress to take action for all federal agencies.
Similar to Idaho’s bill, U.S. Senate bill, S.1143, “No TikTok on Government Devices Act,” was unanimously approved on Wednesday to ban the app’s use by federal agencies overall.
However, it must now go to the House and if it passes there, to President Joe Biden’s desk. The bill was first introduced in the Senate in April of 2021 and according to the bill-tracker on Congress.gov, it is currently held at the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She was quoted on Friday stating that she supported adding legislation over a TikTok ban to an omnibus bill that is slated to go before the Congress this week.
Little is not the only governor to take such a move for his state. He was joined this week by governors in Alabama, Georgia and Utah in the move. However, disallowing the app for state government use already had been ordered in four other states, including Maryland, Nebraska, South Carolina and South Dakota.
According to a news release about Little’s executive order, the FBI recently warned U.S. official about the national security threat. It alleges the Chinese government can control TikTok’s central algorithm allowing access to state and federal operations in the United States for espionage purposes. It goes on to state that the Chinese government is able to use the app to collect critical information” from government agencies throughout the U.S.
TikTok’s U.S. officials were quoted in an October article in the the Washington Post saying they were not influenced by the Chinese government nor had they ever been pressed for data.
Little says the ban is needed “to protect Idahoans and Americans from the sinister motives of a foreign government that does not share our values and seeks to weaken and manipulate our country.”
The Idaho governor’s executive order prohibits downloading the TikTok app or otherwise accessing the TikTok website on state issued devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablets, or any other device that connects to the internet. The Idaho Office of Information Technology Services will block TikTok from being accessed on state devices and state networks.
News about TikTok bans has currently gone viral on the app.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.