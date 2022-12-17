Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little joins in on TikTok ban

A person can still find information about state of Idaho agencies on TikTok, such as this shown in this screenshot of a post from bigcraftymama, but it won’t be from the official agencies themselves. Use of the social media app has been banned on state-issued devices and networks per an executive order issued by Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

PAYETTE — The same day a branch of Congress passed a bi-partisan bill to ban TikTok over national security measures, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued Executive Order No. 2022-06. It bans the social media app on state-issued devices and networks. As with those in the U.S. Senate who just passed the bill, Little cited the Chinese government as the specific threat. The app is owned by ByteDance, a private company based in Beijing.

Little’s news release notes how some U.S. government agencies already have prohibited the app, and urges Congress to take action for all federal agencies.



