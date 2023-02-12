Legislative update for Feb. 10, 2023

The Idaho Capitol building in Boise is pictured in January.

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

PAYETTE COUNTY — With a total of 189 pieces of legislation having been introduced during the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session as of Friday morning, the fifth week drawing to a close provides those monitoring bills a chance to see how far they’ve come.

In the House of Representatives, new bills include a new license plate design for amateur radio operators, updated rules regarding abuse of school employees and changes to unemployment benefits. In the Senate, improvements to parental rights, public school impact fees and exposure to barbed wire are among topics brought to the floor this week.



