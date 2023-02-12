PAYETTE COUNTY — With a total of 189 pieces of legislation having been introduced during the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session as of Friday morning, the fifth week drawing to a close provides those monitoring bills a chance to see how far they’ve come.
In the House of Representatives, new bills include a new license plate design for amateur radio operators, updated rules regarding abuse of school employees and changes to unemployment benefits. In the Senate, improvements to parental rights, public school impact fees and exposure to barbed wire are among topics brought to the floor this week.
Following are examples of bills being watched by the newspaper.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 67: Introduced Feb. 1 by the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, this bill is aimed at changing the quantities limits and possible sentences for trafficking marijuana, heroin and fentanyl into Idaho.
“This legislation could have a neutral impact to the general fund or to any other government fund because some criminal cases could increase while some decrease,” according to its fiscal note. “Trafficking in heroin cases could go down since the amount of heroin needed to be possessed for a mandatory minimum is being raised from 2 grams to 7 grams in the bottom tier and from 10 grams to 14 grams in the middle tier. Furthermore, the amount of time in prison for the middle tier is being lowered from 10 years to 5 years and the top tier is being lowered from 15 years to 10 years.”
No action has been reported on the bill since Feb. 2.
• House Bill 76: With food costs rising, many homeowners may turn to growing some of their own foods this season. Introduced by the State Affairs Committee, this bill seeks to stop homeowners associations from restricting such efforts.
“The intent of this legislation is to permit and encourage programs and policies that sustain greater local food security and to improve access to healthy foods and to protect the inherent rights of citizens to sustain themselves on their own property by growing and raising food and to encourage the protection of sustainable cultivation of fresh produce and protein at all levels of production in Idaho,” its statement of purpose reads.
Its first reading was Feb. 2.
• House Bill 92: While high school seniors in Idaho already must pass an economics class to receive their diplomas, this bill is aimed at making a financial literacy course a must on top of that.
“The class should teach students the basics of real-world personal finance and how to make sound financial decisions in their everyday lives. This class will fulfill a graduation requirement for financial literacy,” according to its statement.
Introduced by the Education Committee on Feb. 6, it has been filed for a third reading as of Feb. 9.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1005: Parents with concerns about vaccines may benefit from this Health and Welfare Committee bill, which would amend Idaho Code 39-1118 to require daycare facilities to provide notices regarding immunization exemption law to parents.
“Vaccine exemptions for children attending licensed daycare facilities exist in Idaho code 39-1118. With the addition of this legislation, any notifications to parents or guardians regarding vaccinations must include a description of their right to exempt their child,” its statement reads.
The bill’s third reading took place Feb. 9. It passed the Senate 34-0-1 and is reported sent to the House of Representatives for its approval.
• Senate Bill 1013: From Health and Welfare, this bill would establish an “Institutional Controls Program” under Idaho Code 39-6802.
“The Institutional Controls Program (ICP) is a key component of the remedial actions being implemented for the cleanup at the Bunker Hill Superfund Site (Site),” according to its statement. “The ICP was established for the Bunker Hill Box in 1991 for Operable Unit 1 (OU-1) and in 1992 for OU-2, and for the Coeur d’Alene Basin in 2002 for OU-3. The ICP has been very successful over the decades at preventing areas that have been remediated within the Site from being re-contaminated.”
It passed the Senate on a third reading Feb. 9, also with a vote of 34-0-1.
• Senate Bill 1020: State employees may benefit from this bill from the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, which is aimed to take some red tape out of getting signed up for group health insurance benefits.
“This legislation repeals the requirement for the Office of Group Insurance to promulgate rules for determining the eligibility of participants in the state’s health insurance plan,” according to its statement. “This legislation also adds a member to the Group Insurance Advisory Committee from a school district participating in the state’s group health insurance plan. Representation from the school district will provide their perspective on GIAC decisions impacting health insurance coverage and administration.”
Along with other bills it voted on on Feb. 9, the Senate passed this bill with a count of 34-0-1 as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.