Gov. inauguration is Friday; State of the State is Monday

BOISE — The public is invited to attend the 2023 Inauguration Ceremony and watch Gov. Brad Little’s upcoming State of the State Address, which are Friday and Monday, respectively.
Information follows.
FRIDAY
At noon, Little and his fellow constitutional officers will take the oath of office during the 2023 Inauguration Ceremony at the Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St.
The ceremony will include: Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke; Secretary of State Phil McGrane; Attorney General Raúl Labrador; Treasurer Julie Ellsworth; State Controller Brandon Woolf and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.
The event is free and Idaho Public Television will provide a live feed of the event, at https://bit.ly/3GF4Lus.
Jefferson Street between 6th and 8th streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Closed, reserved, and ADA-accessible parking will be available on 8th Street between Jefferson and State Street.
An elevated platform for media will be positioned across from the Capitol steps on Jefferson Street. Idaho Public Television will provide a live feed of the event for media available through the utility boxes installed on the Jefferson Street sidewalk.
As a safety consideration, no aerial drones are permitted in the vicinity over the capitol building.
MONDAY
Little will give his 2023 State of the State Address in the Idaho House Chambers, at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise, at 1 p.m.
Members of the public and media are invited to watch the speech through Idaho Public Television at https://bit.ly/3CoCJRj.
