PAYETTE COUNTY — Anne-Marie Kelso, of Payette, will once again be an official in Payette County, only this time around it won’t be in the prosecutor’s office. Rather, she has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Payette County Board of Commissioners, the county’s governing body.
Kelso was one of three nominees for the role of District 1 commissioner. Selections made by Payette County Republican Central Committee were sent on to Gov. Brad Little. Adam Rynearson and Jordan Marques were the other nominees.
Kelso was the prosecutor and deputy prosecutor for Payette County between 1998 and 2017, according to a news release from Little’s office. She is an adjunct instructor and director of Legal and Human Resources at Treasure Valley Community College. Kelso received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California Irvine in Sacramento, California, and her Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.
Kelso, a Republican, replaces the seat left open by Georgia Hanigan, who resigned Oct. 18 for health reasons. Kelso will serve through the duration of Hanigan’s term, ending in 2024.
“Your willingness to accept this appointment is greatly appreciated,” reads a letter to Kelso from Little. “I look forward to working with you as we strive to serve the citizens of the great state of Idaho.”
According to her application, Kelso is a 40-year resident of the county, has grown various foods on small acreage with her husband, and is familiar with the inner-workings and needs of county departments and offices and also well-versed in duties and responsibilities of an elected official in Idaho.
Little conduct individual interviews with the candidates. His letter to Kelso was dated Nov. 7; however, the news was not released from his office until today…
