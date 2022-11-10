PAYETTE COUNTY — Anne-Marie Kelso, of Payette, will once again be an official in Payette County, only this time around it won’t be in the prosecutor’s office. Rather, she has been appointed to fill the vacancy on the Payette County Board of Commissioners, the county’s governing body.

Kelso was one of three nominees for the role of District 1 commissioner. Selections made by Payette County Republican Central Committee were sent on to Gov. Brad Little. Adam Rynearson and Jordan Marques were the other nominees.



Tags

Load comments