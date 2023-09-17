FRUITLAND — Is your little one ready to start kindergarten in the 2024-25 school year? That’s the question the staff of Fruitland Elementary School aims to provide the answer to, as they work to place more emphasis on kindergarten readiness.
Principal Jared Olsen explained his staff’s present efforts to the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on Sept. 11. When asked by Board Chairman Matt Frye about frequency of students enrolled without having completed toilet training, Olsen said there are not very many reported to him but that related issues with bathroom habits still happen.
“We do not have that problem specifically; If they are not potty trained, I’m not aware of it,” said Olsen. “The big picture is, I think, kindergarten readiness is many fold. There’s a lot of things that go into that.”
Frye noted that other administrators reported to him that some kindergarteners had not completed toilet training prior to the meeting.
Olsen noted that in previous years, Fruitland Elementary has accepted early kindergarten enrollment, depending on eligibility and whether the school has spaces remaining based on a capacity of 110 kindergarten students during open enrollment. Presently, his kindergarten head count is 117.
“After registration, we still had plenty of room open enrollment. Then all of a sudden, we have [new students] come in; Every day, we have three or four new kindergarteners. Pretty soon, we’re up over the number. So it’s hard to know exactly how to target that enrollment.”
To understand what work is being done to improve kindergarten readiness, the newspaper reached out to Olsen in an email Tuesday. In his response, Olsen said Fruitland Elementary offers incoming kindergarteners a chance to preview what the schools’ program has to offer.
“We invite the students and parents to come to two mornings at the Elementary. We call this program Honey Bears,” he wrote. “The incoming students meet the teachers, walk around the school, have a book read to them, and take a ride on the bus. We have the parents sign up for a screening time, when they bring their child in and we screen them to see if they are ready for Kindergarten.”
Olsen reminded the board that he continues his efforts to bring a preschool program to Fruitland, noting that such offerings in Payette County are limited.
“I do see that there’s a lot of value in that, to try and get kids in this area ready. But there’s definitely a lot of kids that don’t come with a lot of preparedness. And the ones that do come [with preparedness], it’s easy to tell very quickly.”
As for present offerings for preschool prospects, Olsen told the newspaper that Fruitland Elementary only has a special education program for eligible preschoolers.
“We would love to have more.”
Still, according to Frye, there’s worse positions for the district to be in regarding its kindergarten program.
“I was at meetings over the weekend, where school readiness was discussed and how that’s a growing issue,” said Frye. “I know there’s some districts maybe in worse shape than we’re in.”
